Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Dal Ringler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dal Elson Ringler


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dal Elson Ringler Obituary
Dal Elson Ringler

CHESAPEAKE, VA. -- Dal Elson Ringler, 59. died unexpectedly in his Chesapeake, Va. home on Saturday. April 27, 2019.

Dal was born on December 4, 1959 in Wadsworth, Ohio to Dallas "Tex" and Eleanor (Lesher) Ringler.

In 1979 he enlisted in the United States Navy, serving his country proudly for 22 years before being discharged with full honors as a Senior Chief Officer in June of 2001. He married his high school sweetheart Sue Lowdermilk in Wadsworth, Ohio in 2002.

Dal was a brave and loyal Sailor, as well as a patient and loving husband and father. A dedicated and hard worker. Dal spent his remaining time with the Department of Defense before his sudden passing. Dal loved his family and friends fiercely. A lover of all foods (expect guacamole), Dal enjoyed cooking and eating. He loved watching TV, playing games, bragging about his children, spoiling his grandchildren, brushing Buddy kitty in his favorite recliner, taking Gunner for rides in his truck, and riding his Harley. Dal was the kind of man to give you the shirt off of his back-he never hesitated to help anyone who needed it. He was kind and generous, and God help you if you tried to pay for his meal.

He is survived by his wife, Sue; daughters, Sara, Rachel, Valerie, and Sarah; his son, Michael; his grandchildren, Caden, Asher, Oliver, and Wren; his fur children, Gunner and Budda kitty; his siblings, Darlene, Cindy, and Beth and his chosen brothers, Dana Espina, Fred Roth, Steve Jennings, and Randy Campbell. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Calling hours will be Wednesday, May 8th from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Hilliard Rospert Funeral home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth, Ohio 44281. Memorial service will be held May 9th at Hilliard Rospert Funeral Home, followed by burial at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Family request memorial donations be made to your local Humane Society or The .

Hilliard Rospert

330-334-1501 www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from May 5 to May 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now