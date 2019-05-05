Dal Elson Ringler



CHESAPEAKE, VA. -- Dal Elson Ringler, 59. died unexpectedly in his Chesapeake, Va. home on Saturday. April 27, 2019.



Dal was born on December 4, 1959 in Wadsworth, Ohio to Dallas "Tex" and Eleanor (Lesher) Ringler.



In 1979 he enlisted in the United States Navy, serving his country proudly for 22 years before being discharged with full honors as a Senior Chief Officer in June of 2001. He married his high school sweetheart Sue Lowdermilk in Wadsworth, Ohio in 2002.



Dal was a brave and loyal Sailor, as well as a patient and loving husband and father. A dedicated and hard worker. Dal spent his remaining time with the Department of Defense before his sudden passing. Dal loved his family and friends fiercely. A lover of all foods (expect guacamole), Dal enjoyed cooking and eating. He loved watching TV, playing games, bragging about his children, spoiling his grandchildren, brushing Buddy kitty in his favorite recliner, taking Gunner for rides in his truck, and riding his Harley. Dal was the kind of man to give you the shirt off of his back-he never hesitated to help anyone who needed it. He was kind and generous, and God help you if you tried to pay for his meal.



He is survived by his wife, Sue; daughters, Sara, Rachel, Valerie, and Sarah; his son, Michael; his grandchildren, Caden, Asher, Oliver, and Wren; his fur children, Gunner and Budda kitty; his siblings, Darlene, Cindy, and Beth and his chosen brothers, Dana Espina, Fred Roth, Steve Jennings, and Randy Campbell. He was preceded in death by his parents.



Calling hours will be Wednesday, May 8th from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Hilliard Rospert Funeral home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth, Ohio 44281. Memorial service will be held May 9th at Hilliard Rospert Funeral Home, followed by burial at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Family request memorial donations be made to your local Humane Society or The .



