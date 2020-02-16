Home

1938 - 2020
Dale Kriz went home to his lord and savior Jesus on February 13, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimers. Dale was born in Twinsburg, Ohio and attended Windham High School. He earned his Bachelor's Degree from Heidelberg College where he played Football and started all four years as a linebacker and guard. He then received his Master's Degree in Education from Westminster College in 1969. He was a teacher and the Football coach at Field High School for nearly 18 years where he won a PCL championship in 1973. He continued his 35 year teaching career in Northeast Ohio until his retirement. He loved to garden, work around his home and had a strong faith in the Lord. He spent the last 20 years in Stow, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Louise Kriz and first wife Lela (1980). He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Valerie Kriz; Children, Grant (Dee) Kriz, Bryan (Tracy) Kriz, Tanya Shephard, Miriam (Brian) Cook, Karen (Doug) Baker, Jennifer (Ron) Rymer, Tim (Kathy) Maletich; his 23 grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Immaculate Heart of Mary church, 1905 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga, Falls. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, February 17 at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 810 Portage Trail. In lieu of flowers memorial donations should be made to the , 70 W. Streetsboro St. Suite 201, Hudson, Ohio 44236.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 16, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -