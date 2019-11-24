|
|
Dale A. Jarvis, 50, passed away unexpectedly Monday, November 18th at his residence. He was born on April 25th 1969 in Akron, OH to Donald W. and Mary E. (King) Jarvis. Dale attended Springfield High School in Akron, OH and was self employed. Dale was a kind, generous person who was always willing to help others. He had a gift for making people laugh and was just a fun person to be with. Dale became a father later in life and loved and adored his daughter Ellie. He also loved the outdoors and spending time fishing. Dale was preceded in death by his father, Donald Jarvis, his sister, Marilyn Jarvis, and his brother, Dallas Jarvis. Dale is survived by his daughter, Ellie A. Beige; his mother, Mary Jarvis; his brothers, Dennis Jarvis, Melvin Jarvis; and his sisters, Donna (Joe) Wackerly, Mildred (Mark) MacLarren, Caroline (Don) Roberts; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Dale expressed his wishes to be cremated and did not want a service. We are honoring his wishes.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 24, 2019