CUYAHOGA FALLS -- On Monday, December 2, 2019, Dale B. Caler passed away at the age of 88. Dale was born on July 8, 1931 to Clarence and Lena Caler. Having lived in California for many years, where his daughter Dana was born, Dale returned to Akron in June of 1972 and married his childhood sweetheart, Ruth, on December 23, 1972. Dale was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Charles, Donald, Richard and beloved sister-in-law, Millie Clark, and stepson, Lance Morrison. Dale is survived by his wife, Ruth; daughter and son-in-law, Dana and Thomas Rohlf; grandson, Scott Rohlf; many nieces and nephews, as well as many close friends and neighbors. Dale was a member of the Masonic Star Lodge #187 F & AM, as well as a member of the Tadmor Shrine, having served as an Ambassador for several years. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served on the Aircraft Carrier U.S.S. Coral Sea. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday, December 8, from 4 to 7 PM at Redmon Funeral Home, 3633 Darrow Road, Stow, 44224, where Star Lodge #187 F & AM will conduct service Sunday 7 PM. The funeral will be held at Stow Community Church, where he was a faithful member, 1567 Pilgrim Drive, Stow, Monday, December 9 at 11 AM with Pastor Jim Case officiating. Viewing one hour before services. Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Stow Community Church, where he was a faithful member, 1567 Pilgrim Drive, Stow, OH 44224, or Haven of Rest Ministries, 175 E. Market Street, Akron, OH 44308. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019