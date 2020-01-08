Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wood-Kortright-Borkoski Funeral Home
703 East Main Street
Ravenna, OH 44266
(330) 296-6436
Graveside service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
2:00 PM
Maple Grove Cemetery
Ravenna, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dale Bisson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale Bisson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
STOW -- Dale Francis Bisson, 87, a 60-year resident of Stow, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 6, 2020. Dale was born October 2, 1932 in Akron, Ohio to the late William and Gladys (DeFluiter) Bisson. He was an avid Cleveland Indians fan, and loved his golf and fishing. Dale was a tool and die maker and had been retired from Ford Co. after 40 years of service working at the Walton Hills stamping plant. Graveside services, officiated by Chaplain William Wisniewski, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Maple Grove Cemetery in Ravenna. Interment will follow. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.wood-kortright-borkoski.com. (Wood-Kortright-Borkoski, 330-296-6436)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dale's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -