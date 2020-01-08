|
|
STOW -- Dale Francis Bisson, 87, a 60-year resident of Stow, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 6, 2020. Dale was born October 2, 1932 in Akron, Ohio to the late William and Gladys (DeFluiter) Bisson. He was an avid Cleveland Indians fan, and loved his golf and fishing. Dale was a tool and die maker and had been retired from Ford Co. after 40 years of service working at the Walton Hills stamping plant. Graveside services, officiated by Chaplain William Wisniewski, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Maple Grove Cemetery in Ravenna. Interment will follow. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.wood-kortright-borkoski.com. (Wood-Kortright-Borkoski, 330-296-6436)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 8, 2020