Dale Calvin Paul passed away peacefully at North Woods Village Kokomo, IN on August 4th. He is survived by his daughter, Linda Whipp (Rick); son, David Paul, daughter, Vickie Squires; grandchildren, Jason Whipp (Jaime), Jennifer Whipp and Jennifer Squires; great grandchildren, Irelind, Britton, Mason, Elizabeth, Amelia, and Samuel; sisters, Barbara Bilbrey and Sandra Beard. Preceded in death are his parents, John O Paul and Lillian Paul (Thomas); brothers, Forrest Paul, Jack (John) Paul and James Paul. Also former wife, Gertrude (Trudy) Paul. A Celebration of Life will be held a later date. The family of Dale would like to give a big thanks to North Woods, Village, Assurance Indpls, IU West Indpls and Woodlawn Crematory for all of the care that was given through this time of need.







