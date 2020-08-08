1/
Dale Calvin Paul
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dale Calvin Paul passed away peacefully at North Woods Village Kokomo, IN on August 4th. He is survived by his daughter, Linda Whipp (Rick); son, David Paul, daughter, Vickie Squires; grandchildren, Jason Whipp (Jaime), Jennifer Whipp and Jennifer Squires; great grandchildren, Irelind, Britton, Mason, Elizabeth, Amelia, and Samuel; sisters, Barbara Bilbrey and Sandra Beard. Preceded in death are his parents, John O Paul and Lillian Paul (Thomas); brothers, Forrest Paul, Jack (John) Paul and James Paul. Also former wife, Gertrude (Trudy) Paul. A Celebration of Life will be held a later date. The family of Dale would like to give a big thanks to North Woods, Village, Assurance Indpls, IU West Indpls and Woodlawn Crematory for all of the care that was given through this time of need.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved