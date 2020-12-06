Dale D. Fox, 86, of Akron passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Dale was born in Canton to H.G. and Gladys Fox. After high school Dale entered the Air Force where he was stationed in Minnesota. While there he met the love of his life, Jan. Together they had three daughters, seven grandchildren, and three great -grandchildren. He is survived by daughters: Debbie Casey, Deanna Hastings (Miles), and Denise Hritsko (Mark). Grandchildren: Ben Fickes, Nicholas Hastings, Holly McLaughlin (Alex), and Stephen, Joseph (fiancÃ© Katie Czerwony) and Dominic Hritsko. Great -grandchildren: Calvin, Evelyn, and Sylvia McLaughlin. Sister, Daryl Dearman and sisters-in-law, Shirley Fox and Mae Fox. Preceded in death by wife, Jan; grandson, Neal Hastings; and brothers, Wayne and Neal Fox. Thank you to the staff of both Pleasant Pointe and Pleasant View for their loving care. You truly are angels. Should you wish, donations may be made to Immaculate Conception Church, 2101 17th St SW, Akron, OH 44314. Private services have taken place. A recording of the service can be found at https://www.anthonyfh.com/obituary/Dale-Fox