Dale D. Fox
1934 - 2020
Dale D. Fox, 86, of Akron passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Dale was born in Canton to H.G. and Gladys Fox. After high school Dale entered the Air Force where he was stationed in Minnesota. While there he met the love of his life, Jan. Together they had three daughters, seven grandchildren, and three great -grandchildren. He is survived by daughters: Debbie Casey, Deanna Hastings (Miles), and Denise Hritsko (Mark). Grandchildren: Ben Fickes, Nicholas Hastings, Holly McLaughlin (Alex), and Stephen, Joseph (fiancÃ© Katie Czerwony) and Dominic Hritsko. Great -grandchildren: Calvin, Evelyn, and Sylvia McLaughlin. Sister, Daryl Dearman and sisters-in-law, Shirley Fox and Mae Fox. Preceded in death by wife, Jan; grandson, Neal Hastings; and brothers, Wayne and Neal Fox. Thank you to the staff of both Pleasant Pointe and Pleasant View for their loving care. You truly are angels. Should you wish, donations may be made to Immaculate Conception Church, 2101 17th St SW, Akron, OH 44314. Private services have taken place. A recording of the service can be found at https://www.anthonyfh.com/obituary/Dale-Fox




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Memories & Condolences
December 3, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of your dad's passing! Praying for and with you all.
Stan and Tammy Fox
