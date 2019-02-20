Home

Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
2:30 PM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
Dale E. Fortney


Dale E. Fortney was called home to our Lord on Saturday, February 16, 2019.

Dale served in Vietnam and earned a Silver Star and Purple Heart. He was a member of First Apostolic Pentecostal Church-Tallmadge, Ohio, Pastor Kenneth Bulgrin.

Born January 16, 1945, to Dale and Wilda Fortney in Clarksburg, W. Va., he was the youngest of three children. Brother (Ronald) preceded him in death. He is survived by sister, Virginia Henning, nephew, Forest (Angie) Henning, nieces, Pamela (Terry) Baughman and Michelle Lynch.

Service at graveside at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 2:30 p.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 20, 2019
