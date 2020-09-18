Dale E. Gessler passed away peacefully on September 15, 2020. He was born on March 2, 1924 to Ellen and August Gessler. Dale served in the Pacific Theater in the U.S. Army Air Corps during W.W.II. Dale was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Daniel; brother, Leo; sisters, Mary Jo Horchler and Kathleen Klingenberger; and sister-in-law, Maxine Thome. He is survived by his best friend and wife, Martha; daughter and son-in-law, Monica and Marty Cingle of Wadsworth; granddaughters, Emily and Lillian Cingle; brothers, Fr. James Gessler and Carl Gessler; sisters, Pat Post and Peggy (Fred) Lombardi. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Saturday, September 19th at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 1905 Portage Tr. in Cuyahoga Falls, where friends may call 10 to 11 a.m. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Christ Child Society of Akron.