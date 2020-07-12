Dale E. Shreffler, born in Akron to Ruth (Rose) Shreffler and Herbert L. Shreffler on July 21, 1945, passed from this life on June 29, 2020. Dale is survived by his wife, Barbara (Sue) Shreffler of almost 35 years; daughters, Lorri (Dan) Grenus, Belinda Cervenski, Debbi (Joe) Delgiudice, Brenda (Jeff) Michel, and Barbara (Rob) Freehling; twelve grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Ailene Robinson and Cathy (Dick) Bachtel; mother-in-law, Mary Peterson and his beloved cat, Hunter He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Herbert A. Shreffler. Dale was an avid woodworker, creating many beautiful items for his children and grandchildren. He was quick to donate his time and talents to Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Hudson where he was an active member and Former Verger. He also enjoyed wining trips with friends to the Finger Lakes, N.Y., and to the casino. In his youth he sang with St. Paul's Episcopal Church Men and Boys Choir, obtained rank of Eagle Scout and proudly served his country with the U.S. Navy. A memorial service will be held on July 13th at 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 55 Atterbury, Hudson with Fr. Joe Boysel officiating. Memorial contributions, in Dale's honor, can be made to the Church. Condolences can be shared with his family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com
. Heritage Cremation Society, 330-923-5450