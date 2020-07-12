1/
Dale E. Shreffler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dale E. Shreffler, born in Akron to Ruth (Rose) Shreffler and Herbert L. Shreffler on July 21, 1945, passed from this life on June 29, 2020. Dale is survived by his wife, Barbara (Sue) Shreffler of almost 35 years; daughters, Lorri (Dan) Grenus, Belinda Cervenski, Debbi (Joe) Delgiudice, Brenda (Jeff) Michel, and Barbara (Rob) Freehling; twelve grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Ailene Robinson and Cathy (Dick) Bachtel; mother-in-law, Mary Peterson and his beloved cat, Hunter He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Herbert A. Shreffler. Dale was an avid woodworker, creating many beautiful items for his children and grandchildren. He was quick to donate his time and talents to Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Hudson where he was an active member and Former Verger. He also enjoyed wining trips with friends to the Finger Lakes, N.Y., and to the casino. In his youth he sang with St. Paul's Episcopal Church Men and Boys Choir, obtained rank of Eagle Scout and proudly served his country with the U.S. Navy. A memorial service will be held on July 13th at 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 55 Atterbury, Hudson with Fr. Joe Boysel officiating. Memorial contributions, in Dale's honor, can be made to the Church. Condolences can be shared with his family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com. Heritage Cremation Society, 330-923-5450




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Anglican Church,
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Cremation
520 S. Main Street
Akron, OH 44311
330-923-5450
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved