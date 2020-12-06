Dale Edward Nye Sr., Local businessman, Dale E. Nye, passed into the presence of Christ on Dec 1, 2020. Dale was the founder and owner of Dale's TV (1970 - 2009), located in Bath, Ohio. Dale leaves behind a devoted wife of 58 years, Phyllis Jean (Fuller) Nye, and eight children who loved him without measure: Charmagne Nye Boardman (Max), Darla Nye, Rev. Thomas Nye (Jacquelyn), Rebeccah Nye, Rev. Todd Nye (Kathie), Dale Nye Jr. (Marti), Jay Nye (Chantelle) and Don Nye (May). He leaves behind a sister, Janet Zeger (Jerry), 27 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, and three great-step- grandchildren. Dale was born April 12, 1933 in Springfield, Ohio. He enlisted in the US Navy and served his country during the Korean Conflict as a Gunfire Control Radar Tech from 1952-56. In 1959 Dale was employed as a Mathematics and Electronics teacher at McKim Technical Institute and eventually became Chief Electronics Instructor. He earned a Certified Technician Certificate and a 1st Class FCC License. He also served as the President of the Television Service Association. Dale was a self-motivated, driven person with a disciplined work ethic hard to equal. He successfully built Dale's TV, at one point employed 50 people, and was featured in an edition of Pro Tech Magazine. As a family, there are no words adequate to express the depth of our respect and love for our husband and father. He was a firm disciplinarian who did not like flimsy excuses, but was also very affectionate and unusually committed to the well being of his family. He was the quiet, unflappable, stable, and strong man and we all drew our security from him. Dad was a spectacularly focused man with few distracting hobbies. He loved to fish and christened his boat, "Ditto"; which was a nickname for his beloved grandson, David, who died unexpectedly at 11 years old. He thoroughly enjoyed playing cards with his best buddies and was a diehard Cleveland Browns Fan. He once dove off the coach and landed flat on his stomach attempting to catch a pass from Bernie Kozar. Dad's most important confession in life, in his own words, was "I believe that Jesus is God's Son, that He died on the cross for our sins, and that He rose again from the dead". A special thanks to Jay and Chantelle Nye for keeping Dad in hospice care at their home for the last week of his life. Also, a great big thanks to all the staff at Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care for their tender care for Dad. Services will be held Tuesday, Dec. 8th at West Hill Baptist Church, 605 N. Revere Rd., Akron, OH 44333 at 11 a.m., where friends may call one hour prior to service time. Rev. Thomas D. Nye and Todd S. Nye will officiate funeral services. Interment at Northlawn Memorial Gardens. All are welcome. Masks are encouraged.