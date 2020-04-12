|
|
Dale Gerus, 60, passed away April 8, 2020 after a sudden but devastating bout with cancer. He was born on September 19, 1959 in Cleveland to Borus and Grace Gerus. Dale graduated from Berea High School and received a BS in Business from Miami University. Later in life he attained a BS in Radiologic and Imaging Sciences Technology from Kent State. He worked in a variety of technology related positions, most recently retiring from radiology imaging system administration. Dale was steadfast in his participation in the local recovery community over the past 29 years, sharing his experience, his calm and welcoming spirit, and his enthusiasm for the AA program. In retirement, he became involved in volunteer work with the non-profit RAD-AID International, bringing radiology systems and training to underserved populations around the world. In his free time Dale enjoyed hiking, biking, sporting events, especially Indians baseball and sports car racing, and creating culinary delights. Dale loved to travel, explore nature and experience different cultures. It's impossible to capture the essence of a person in a few sentences, but in the words of friends who wrote to Dale during his final days, Dale was a man of integrity, he 'walked the walk', was thoughtful, matter of fact, humorous, encouraging, grateful, deeply spiritual, and took joy in living life to the fullest. He helped so many and will be sorely missed. Preceded in death by his parents, he is survived by his wife, Pamela; siblings, nieces, nephew, a large extended family and a host of friends. Due to the restrictions on public gatherings a public memorial service will be held later. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Akron AA Intergroup (AA members only, akronaa.org or 775 N. Main St., Akron OH 44310) or Summit Metro Parks Foundation (www.summitmetroparks.org or 975 Treaty Line Rd., Akron, OH 44313). To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 12, 2020