The Rev. H. Dale Rough The Rev. H. Dale Rough passed away early on Good Friday morning, April 10th at age 93. He graduated from Cochranton High School in Cochranton, PA., Otterbein College, Westerville, OH, and from United Theological Seminary in Dayton, OH. He served as a United Methodist minister for 40 years. Rev. Rough was a devoted pastor and active in community organizations such as Kiwanis, Wing Chaplin in the Civil Air Patrol. He liked singing, playing the trumpet, golfing, both stream and deep sea fishing and traveling were important to him. He will be dearly remembered by his wife of 72 years, Pauline; his granddaughter, Katherine (Katie) Marie Braun (Cade Curtis), son-in-law, Kenneth (Lydia) Braun; sister, Doris Rough (Ralph) Hines; brother, John (Berdena) Rough; sister-in-law, Wanda Bailey (Herbert) Hoover; several nieces and nephews and long time seminary friend, M. Melvin Hough. He was preceded in death by his son, David E. Rough and daughter, Marcia Rough Braun; sister, Dorothy Rough Bonecutter; brothers, Gaylord E. Rough and Floyd Rough; and brother-in-law, Richard E. Bailey. A memorial service will be planned for a later date at the Copeland Oaks Chapel.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 21, 2020
