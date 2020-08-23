Dale J. Mortimer, formerly of Richfield, OH, went home to Jesus on August 8, 2020. Born November 16, 1926, Dale died at the Springfield Masonic Community where he and his wife, Joan resided for 17 years. He spent most of his life in Richfield where he went to school, married and raised a family. He was a lifelong member of the Richfield United Church of Christ where he served on several committees through the years. Dale was a veteran, having served first in the Merchant Marines, then in the U. S. Army. Dale and Joan were named Richfield citizens of the year in 1998 for numerous charitable activities including transporting senior citizens and helping to initiate the Richfield Senior Citizens Advisory Panel. Dale has long been active in the Masons as well as Eastern Star and achieved the notable distinction of 33rd degree Mason. At the Springfield Masonic community Dale continued his volunteer service to the community as long as he was able. Dale is the son of the late Joseph and Anna Mortimer of Richfield. His wife, Joan died June 15, 2020. He was also predeceased by his brother, Eugene Mortimer and sister, Genevieve Alexander. He leaves behind, his brother, Gerry; his children, Michael Mortimer, Rick Mortimer and Kathy Eckart as well as six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Because of Covid-19 restrictions memorial services are still in the planning stages. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Springfield Masonic Community or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com
