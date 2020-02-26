|
|
TOGETHER AGAIN Dale Laverne Rine, 94, passed away on February 22, 2020 with his three sons as well as many loving family members at his side. Born in Akron, Dale had lived in Tallmadge for 60 years prior to moving to Kent 3-1/2 years ago. He enlisted in the Army and was a WWII Infantry Combat Soldier, touring in Germany, France and Italy. Like most of the "Greatest Generation" he rarely discussed the war. He was a member of The Chapel in Akron. Dale was a loving husband, and a wonderful father and grandfather that will be deeply missed. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Rine; parents, Alva and Enid (Stuckey) Rine; brother, Gene Rine; sister Winifred (Rine) Dwyer. Dale is survived by sons, Darrell (Jayne) Rine, David (Deanne) Rine, and Mark (Andrea) Rine; brother, Charles Rine, sister, Audrey (Rine) Taylor; grandchildren, Krista Rine, Shane (Jess) Rine, Erik (Jenya) Rine, Shaun (Neka) Rine, Derek Rine, Lindsay (Myles) McVeigh, Taneisha Rine and Ethan Rine; and four great grandchildren. Visitation will be Thursday, February 27th from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. with a service to follow at 6:30 p.m. Pastor Mike Nichols will be officiating. Private interment for family only will be held at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020