Dale Lee Akins, 76, passed away March 1, 2020. He was born September 19, 1943 in Akron, the son of the late Burl and Martha Stalcup. He served his country in the U.S. Army. Dale will always be remembered as a man devoted to his family. He always attended family events and activities, even while he was ill. In his free time, he enjoyed Hot Rods and Harleys. In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his son, Jarrod. Dale is survived by his son, Aaron (Danielle) Akins; daughters, Tiffany (Keith) Brubaker, and Mindy (Johnny) Hughes; grandchildren, Mackenzie, Mitchell, Devon, Taylor, Maguire, and Alexis; as well as his great grandson, Linkoln. Per his wishes cremation has taken place. Final resting place will be Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 8, 2020