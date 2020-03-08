Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186

Dale Lee Akins


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dale Lee Akins Obituary
Dale Lee Akins, 76, passed away March 1, 2020. He was born September 19, 1943 in Akron, the son of the late Burl and Martha Stalcup. He served his country in the U.S. Army. Dale will always be remembered as a man devoted to his family. He always attended family events and activities, even while he was ill. In his free time, he enjoyed Hot Rods and Harleys. In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his son, Jarrod. Dale is survived by his son, Aaron (Danielle) Akins; daughters, Tiffany (Keith) Brubaker, and Mindy (Johnny) Hughes; grandchildren, Mackenzie, Mitchell, Devon, Taylor, Maguire, and Alexis; as well as his great grandson, Linkoln. Per his wishes cremation has taken place. Final resting place will be Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dale's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -