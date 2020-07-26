Dale Lee Breedlove, 84 years old, a resident of Uniontown, Ohio since 1961, went to heaven July 8, 2020. Preceding Dale on June 4, 2020 his wife, Sue Ann (Ketterman) Breedlove; parents, Robert Lee Wright and Maude Breedlove; brothers, Keith Breedlove and John Wayne Breedlove; step-brothers, Ronnie Martin, Gary Martin, and Dale Martin; step-mother, Nellie Breedlove. Dale is survived by his sisters, Verla Mae (Bob) Rolf, Alverda Louise Lanham, and Cheryl (Gary) Dixon; son, Bruce Lee Breedlove; daughter, Julie Ann Wiley (Breedlove); grandchildren, Tate Shafer, Jenifer Kinsey (Breedlove), Erich Breedlove, Bruce Breedlove Jr., Cory Breedlove, Hannah Finn (Wiley), and Grace Torres (Wiley). Dale was born December 9, 1935 in Horse Shoe Run, WV. Dale was an amazing and devoted husband, father, brother and friend. He served his country in the Air Force and he continued his amazing gift of being selfless to others along with the love of his life, Susie, showing friendship, love, and compassion to everyone. He will be most remembered for his love for the outdoors including being an avid hunter and fisherman. Dearest Daddy, we are overjoyed that you are walking once again in heaven with momma holding hands, but both of you are truly missed being here with your family. A memorial in Hendricks for Dale and Sue Ann Breedlove will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be dedicated in his name to Star of Hope in Houston, Texas, a non-profit organization that provides HOPE, ENCOURAGEMENT, and DIGNITY.