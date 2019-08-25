|
Dale Leroy Cline Mr. Cline was born in Kenmore on January 2, 1951 to Arthur Leroy and Colleen Dolores (nee Lackey) Cline. Dale graduated from Kenmore High School in 1969, enlisted in the Marine Corps, and served for four years. Also serving in the Vietnam war. Mr. Cline worked for Maxion Wheels for four years. He enjoyed entertaining, fishing, camping, and especially enjoying a good meal. He was a member of the American Legion Kenmore Post #449 and Ravenna Post #331. Other than his parents Dale was preceded in death by his brother, David Stanley Cline. Dale will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 28 years, Mary A. Wyatt; brothers, Daniel M. Cline and Donald P. Cline; sons, KC (Rachael) Cline, Kristion (Kelly) Cline; daughter, Coreen (Rob) Tharp; stepson, Joshua (Megan) Wyatt; nine grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; 1 niece; 2 nephews; John (Ann) Stollar; Tina Mcleary; Debbie (Dave) Curtician; John "John" (Renee) Stollar; Andy Stollar; and his special friends Jenny McCambridge and Richard Sykes; and his loving dog Mojo (Weiner). A celebration of life will occur at a later date with interment at Ohio Western National Reserve cemetery of Rittman. For further information, please contact Mary Wyatt or Donnie Cline.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 25, 2019