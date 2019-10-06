|
Dale Maxwell Bowers Dale Maxwell Bowers, 85, of Akron, passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at his residence. Mr. Bowers was born on August 3, 1934 in Akron, OH to Frank and Grace (nee' England) Bowers. He was a graduate of Ashland High School ('52). He served in the U.S. Navy with the Naval Reserve and was on active duty in the supply section in Akron and Columbus. On August 8, 1952 Dale married Helen Corrine Ruffner. He and Helen owned and operated a campground of cottages called Bowers Camp on Bob's Lake, Ontario, Canada since the late 1950's after taking over the operation of it from Clarence and Ethel Broughton, Helen's Uncle and Aunt. The camp saw hundreds of families and groups; boating enthusiasts, fishermen and women, vacationers and wildlife lovers who enjoyed coming summer after summer to experience the natural beauty of the serene lake and islands that dotted the waters. Mr. Bowers is survived by his wife of 67 years, Helen Bowers of Akron, OH; two brothers, Ronald (Shirley) Bowers of Ashland, OH and Harold Bowers of Castle Rock, CO; nephews and nieces, Jim (Mary Ellen) Lawrentz of Mansfield, OH, Mark (Patty) Bowers of Sunnyvale, CA, Janice Bowers of Delaware, OH, Michael (Mindy) Lawrentz of Ashland, OH, Marla Bowers Sullivan of Castle Rock, CO, Dennis (Trish) Bowers of Columbus, OH, Frank (Ranee) Lawrentz of Ashland, OH, and good friends John and Irene of Mogadore, OH. Mr. Bowers was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Grace Bowers; Niece Linda Humrichouser; sister, Evelyn Boreman; Brother-in-law, Donald J Boreman and sister-in-law, Shirley (Harold) Bowers. A private family memorial will take place at a later date. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Ronald McDonald House of Akron, 141 W. State St., Akron, OH 44302; or of Akron, 3500 Embassy Parkway Ste. 150, Akron, OH 44406.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 6, 2019