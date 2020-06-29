Dale McKissick
Dale McKissick, age 73, of Uniontown, passed away Friday morning, June 26, 2020. He was born in Barberton, Ohio to the late William and Queena (Ayers) McKissick. Dale was an U.S. Army Veteran and worked at BF Goodrich, Uniroyal Goodrich and Michelin. He was a member of P & O Hunting and Fishing Club, he also enjoyed golfing and casinos. In addition to his parents; Dale was preceded in death by sister, Janice R. McClure; Richard McKissick and sister, Judy L. Leary. Dale is survived by his wife of 51 years, Olive; sister-in-law, Shirley McKissick; nieces, Susan McKissick Gordon, Barbara McKissick McCarthy, Traci Leary, Noelle Colant; nephews, Marco Colant and Jack Shoup. A graveside service with military honors will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Friends may call 5 to 7 p.m. in the Arnold Funeral Home, 504 West Maple St., Hartville. Everyone attending is asked to wear a mask and to observe social distancing. You may sign the guest book at: arnoldfuneralhome.com Arnold/Hartville 330-877-9364



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
(330) 877-9364
