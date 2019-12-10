|
Dale R. Starkey, 78, passed away December 8, 2019. He was born in Frostburg, Maryland to the late Albert C. and Mildred (Myers) Starkey, was a Buchtel High School graduate and a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. Dale was a recovering alcoholic and dedicated his life to helping thousands of addicts. He volunteered at St. Ignatia Hall at St. Thomas Hospital and later founded the Today Club dry bar, which he ran from 1990-1997. He was also a classic car enthusiast. In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Albert Nitz. He is survived by his son, Brad (Patty) and their 3 children; his sister, Mary Kay (John) Warlop; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 4 -6 p.m. at the Eckard Baldwin Funeral Home and Chapel, 760 E. Market St., with the funeral service immediately following at 6 p.m. Burial with military honors will be on Friday, December 13 at 10:30 a.m. at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Rd., Seville, OH 44273. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to IBH, 3445 S. Main St., Akron, OH 44319 or Dr. Bob's House, 855 Ardmore Ave., Akron OH 44302. Please share your thoughts and condolences on line at www.eckardbaldwin.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 10, 2019