Dale W. Shackelford, 82, passed away on October 13, 2019. He was born March, 25, 1937 to the late Charles and Viola Shackelford. Dale was a hard-working man who diligently worked for 55 years in the telecom industry. He was a dedicated family man, gracious with his time which he gave to coaching his kids' teams, working in the family garden with his grandkids, and going on car rides with his beloved dogs. He enjoyed fishing, vacations at Dale Hollow Lake, and trips to Florida with his wife. Dale left an indelible mark on the lives of everyone he knew, from his wife who he met in the 7th grade, to his one-liners making everyone laugh, to his willingness to give more than he could to help someone who needed it more. Dale is survived by his wife of 62 years, Linda; daughters, Jill Bunnell, Pattilou (Brian) Pavlich; brother, Gene Shackelford (Shirley); grandchildren, Britni (Joshua) Atchley, Brandon (Talia) Pavlich, Ben Pavlich; great-grandchildren, Edison Dale, Oliver, and Baylor; sister-in-law, Pat Benedict; and nieces and nephew. Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., Akron on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 4-8 p.m., where services will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10 a.m.. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Summit County Animal Shelter, in memory of Dale. Dale's family would like to recognize the doctors and staff at the T3 Medical ICU at Akron City Hospital, Dr. Toni King, Dr. Rodney Ison, and Jessica Wilson, RN for the care they provided to them and Dale. Dad, we hope you are having fun with your buddies. Condolences and memories can be shared with Dale's family at the funeral home website. 330-644-0024 Bacher-Portage Lakes
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 16, 2019