Dale Thomas Dean, 75, passed away on February 11, 2020. He was born on March 5, 1944 in Sutton, WV to the late Elvin and Dolly Dean. Dale had retired after working for over 30 years from the Cardinal Fence Co. He is survived by his wife, Geraldine; daughters, Teresa Salyer and Shirlee Dean; grandchildren, Kristy Dean, Andrew Dean, and Jonathan Salyer; sisters; Barbara Jean Ryman, Shirley Krug; and brother, Curtis Dean. The family wishes to express thanks to the nurses and staff of Hickory Ridge Nursing Home for their special care of Dale. Cremation has taken place. Inurnment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Condolences can be sent to the Dean home address, and special memories can be shared at the funeral home website. Bacher-Portage Lakes (330) 644-0024
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 16, 2020
