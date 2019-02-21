Dale Vincent Doyle



Dale Vincent Doyle, born March 13, 1929, went home to be with the Lord and reunited with his loving wife Barbara Doyle February 14, 2019. Dale was a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. He served his country in the Army and was a proud Korean War Veteran. Dale was a member of IUOE, local 18, for over 50 years. He was a competitive boxer in the Army and held a lifelong passion for the sport.



Dale was preceded in death by his wife Barbara and daughter Sandy. He leaves behind his son, David and daughter, Pamela; his grandchildren, Nicholas (Stacy), Shane (Amy), Brandon, Cassandra, Joshua, Nathan (Charmaine); and many dearly loved great grandchildren.



Military honors will be held at Greensburg Cemetery Saturday, February 23rd at 10:00 A.M. Family and friends will gather in memory of Dale at the Sand Bar for lunch immediately following the service at 11:00 A.M., at 3822 South Main St., Akron, OH 44319.