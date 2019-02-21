Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dale Doyle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale Vincent Doyle

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dale Vincent Doyle Obituary
Dale Vincent Doyle

Dale Vincent Doyle, born March 13, 1929, went home to be with the Lord and reunited with his loving wife Barbara Doyle February 14, 2019. Dale was a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. He served his country in the Army and was a proud Korean War Veteran. Dale was a member of IUOE, local 18, for over 50 years. He was a competitive boxer in the Army and held a lifelong passion for the sport.

Dale was preceded in death by his wife Barbara and daughter Sandy. He leaves behind his son, David and daughter, Pamela; his grandchildren, Nicholas (Stacy), Shane (Amy), Brandon, Cassandra, Joshua, Nathan (Charmaine); and many dearly loved great grandchildren.

Military honors will be held at Greensburg Cemetery Saturday, February 23rd at 10:00 A.M. Family and friends will gather in memory of Dale at the Sand Bar for lunch immediately following the service at 11:00 A.M., at 3822 South Main St., Akron, OH 44319.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.