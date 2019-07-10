Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Newcomer, Akron Chapel
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Newcomer, Akron Chapel
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH
Dalene K. Carson


1941 - 2019
Dalene K.

Carson (Kutscher)

Dalene K. Carson, age 78, of Akron, Ohio, died on July 7, 2019 at Green Village Skilled Nursing.

She was born on July 5, 1941 in Akron, the daughter of the late Frederick Donald and Marie Elizabeth "Ruth" (nee Clever) Kutscher.

Dalene was a homemaker who enjoyed working jigsaw puzzles and word searches. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her nieces.

Survivors include her siblings, Ethel Potts, Donna (Curt) Grimm and three brothers; a devoted niece, who was more like a daughter, Angela (Chris) Caldwell, and beloved nieces, Raven (Derik) Francis, Lisa (Craig) Henthorn, Donna (John) Prindle and Ann Buza, and multiple other nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Other than her parents; Dalene was preceded in death by her husband, John R. Carson on September 18, 2008, they were united in marriage on July 3, 1976; her son, James Kutscher; and her siblings, Florence Cavalier, William, Donald and Marlin Kutscher.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, Ohio 44305, (330)-784-3334, where Vicar Debbie Pinnegar will celebrate Dalene's life.

Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Dalene will be entombed with her husband in Hillside Memorial Park, Akron.

The family wishes to give a special thank you to the nursing and STNA staff at Green Village Skilled Nursing for their tender love and also to Crossroads Hospice, for their support of Dalene.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 10, 2019
