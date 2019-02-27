Dallas "Mr. D" Connor Janney



Dallas Connor Janney, age 62, of Akron, Ohio, died on February 25, 2019 at Akron City Hospital.



He was born on November 2, 1956 in Ashland, Kentucky, the son of the late George and Alma (nee Johnston) Janney.



Dallas was a retired truck driver. He enjoyed gambling, metal detecting, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.



Survivors include his loving wife, the former Hallie K. Legg, whom he married on August 7, 1993; his siblings, Larry (Diana) Janney, George "Skip" (Terri) Janney, and Deborah (Ed) Keaton; his wife's siblings, Rona (Larry) Kovach, Ernestine (Steve) Speharovic, Frankie Legg, and Patricia (Carl) Knotts; his nieces and nephews, Daniel, Jeffrey and Felicia. Also surviving are his best friends, Tony and Evie Jaeger.



Other than his parents, Dallas was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Debra Herzik.



Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, where his family will celebrate his life.



Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 27, 2019