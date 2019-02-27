Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Resources
More Obituaries for Dallas Janney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dallas Connor Janney

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dallas Connor Janney Obituary
Dallas "Mr. D" Connor Janney

Dallas Connor Janney, age 62, of Akron, Ohio, died on February 25, 2019 at Akron City Hospital.

He was born on November 2, 1956 in Ashland, Kentucky, the son of the late George and Alma (nee Johnston) Janney.

Dallas was a retired truck driver. He enjoyed gambling, metal detecting, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Survivors include his loving wife, the former Hallie K. Legg, whom he married on August 7, 1993; his siblings, Larry (Diana) Janney, George "Skip" (Terri) Janney, and Deborah (Ed) Keaton; his wife's siblings, Rona (Larry) Kovach, Ernestine (Steve) Speharovic, Frankie Legg, and Patricia (Carl) Knotts; his nieces and nephews, Daniel, Jeffrey and Felicia. Also surviving are his best friends, Tony and Evie Jaeger.

Other than his parents, Dallas was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Debra Herzik.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, where his family will celebrate his life.

Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now