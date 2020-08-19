1/
Dallas Lee Parker
1953 - 2020
Dallas Lee Parker, born on 5-19-1953, passed away on 8-14-2020 at the age of 67. Preceded in death by parents, Ford and Mabel Parker, he is survived by his brothers, Garry, Paul and Roy Parker; and sisters, Cheryl Watson and Ronda Anderson. There will be no funeral services.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
August 19, 2020
Family of Dallas
We are so sorry for your loss. We had the pleasure of knowing Dallas while working at UA. Always greeted you with a smile and a nice guy. May the fond memories bring you comfort and peace. God bless.
Michael and Renee Wilson
Coworker
August 19, 2020
My heartfelt condolences to all the family.May God comfort them in this time of loss.
Sharon Ramirez
Friend
August 19, 2020
You will be missed uncle Dallas
Scott Given
Family
