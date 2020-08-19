Dallas Lee Parker, born on 5-19-1953, passed away on 8-14-2020 at the age of 67. Preceded in death by parents, Ford and Mabel Parker, he is survived by his brothers, Garry, Paul and Roy Parker; and sisters, Cheryl Watson and Ronda Anderson. There will be no funeral services.
Family of Dallas We are so sorry for your loss. We had the pleasure of knowing Dallas while working at UA. Always greeted you with a smile and a nice guy. May the fond memories bring you comfort and peace. God bless.
Michael and Renee Wilson
Coworker
August 19, 2020
My heartfelt condolences to all the family.May God comfort them in this time of loss.
Sharon Ramirez
Friend
August 19, 2020
You will be missed uncle Dallas
Scott Given
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it
will be mailed to the family tomorrow.