Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
Resources
Dallis Katherine (Swiney) Eppley


1921 - 2019
Dallis Katherine (Swiney) Eppley Obituary
Dallis Katherine (Swiney) Eppley Dallis Katherine (Swiney) Eppley, 97, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019 at Chapel Hill Community. She was born on August 18, 1921 in Clay County, West Virginia to the late Oscar and Josephine Hamrick. She was a lifelong resident of Barberton and retired from Yoder Brothers. Preceded in death by husbands, Charles Woodrow Swiney and Herman Eppley; grandson, Charles "Chuckie" Swiney and nine brothers and sisters. Dallis is survived by her son, Charles (Lin) Swiney; granddaughter, Connie (Bill) Kieffer; great-grandson, Charles Kieffer; special friends, Diane and John Simmons and many nieces and nephews. Dallis' funeral service will be held Thursday, August 15th at 10 a.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with Pastor Brian Cowan officiating. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until time of service.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 13, 2019
