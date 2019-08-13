|
Dallis Katherine (Swiney) Eppley Dallis Katherine (Swiney) Eppley, 97, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019 at Chapel Hill Community. She was born on August 18, 1921 in Clay County, West Virginia to the late Oscar and Josephine Hamrick. She was a lifelong resident of Barberton and retired from Yoder Brothers. Preceded in death by husbands, Charles Woodrow Swiney and Herman Eppley; grandson, Charles "Chuckie" Swiney and nine brothers and sisters. Dallis is survived by her son, Charles (Lin) Swiney; granddaughter, Connie (Bill) Kieffer; great-grandson, Charles Kieffer; special friends, Diane and John Simmons and many nieces and nephews. Dallis' funeral service will be held Thursday, August 15th at 10 a.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with Pastor Brian Cowan officiating. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until time of service.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 13, 2019