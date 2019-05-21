Home

Dalton G. Smith Obituary
Dalton G. Smith

Dalton G. Smith, 89, was reunited with "his Boss" on May 16, 2019. Dalton was a 1948 graduate of North High and an U.S. Army Veteran.

Dalton was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Ann (nee Barr) and his brother, Paul and wife Vivian Smith.

He is survived by his children, Cathleen (Tom) Brown, Candice Hamilton, Kevin (Jeannie) Smith, Rev. Kelly (Pamela) Smith; eight grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; sister Yvonne (Gene) Bethel; brother Jerry (Judy) Smith and many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours Tues, 5/21/19, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Billow Fairlawn Chapel. Service will follow with Rev. Kelly Smith officiating. Burial and graveside service on Wed 5/22/19. In lieu of flowers, make a donation to your local congregation.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 21, 2019
