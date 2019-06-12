Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Greensburg United Methodist Church
2161 Greensburg Rd.
Green, OH
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Greensburg United Methodist Church
2161 Greensburg Rd
Green, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Greensburg United Methodist Church
2161 Greensburg Rd
Green, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dalton Shipe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dalton L. Shipe


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dalton L. Shipe

GREEN -- Dalton L. Shipe, 90, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 at his home. He was born November 1, 1928 to Herman and Martha Shipe in Fairview, Ohio and has been a Green resident most of his life. He was a Rural Route Carrier for the United States Post Office and founder of Shipe's Landscaping. Dalton served his country as a member of the U.S. Army.

He was a member of Greensburg United Methodist Church. Dalton was well known as a fiddle player in blue grass and gospel bands. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and raising beagles.

Dalton was preceded in death by his wife, Winnie; son, Michael Shipe and sister, Lillian Gatten. He is survived by sons, Ron Shipe (Kathryn Harper) of Tennessee and Robert Shipe of Texas; daughter, Vicki (Dean) Hoskins of Green; daughter-in-law, Bev Shipe of Green; brother, Don Shipe of Florida; sister, Lorraine Madden of Wyoming; grandchildren, Stephanie Frantz, Brittany (Dave) Volpe, Maia (Lee) Forde, Shara (Steve) Green, Erik Shipe, Nicole (Brian) Karl, Jon Shipe and 20 great grandchildren.

The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to all of the staff of Clear Path Hospice, especially to Denise Carol, Pam and Cheryl, as well as Dr. Michael Wells, for the compassionate care given to Dalton. A special thanks also to deputy Dave Bailey.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Greensburg United Methodist Church, 2161 Greensburg Rd.. Green OH 44232. Calling hours will be on Monday, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the church and Tuesday one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Greensburg Cemetery. Donations may be made to Greensburg United Methodist Church.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now