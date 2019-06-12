Dalton L. Shipe



GREEN -- Dalton L. Shipe, 90, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 at his home. He was born November 1, 1928 to Herman and Martha Shipe in Fairview, Ohio and has been a Green resident most of his life. He was a Rural Route Carrier for the United States Post Office and founder of Shipe's Landscaping. Dalton served his country as a member of the U.S. Army.



He was a member of Greensburg United Methodist Church. Dalton was well known as a fiddle player in blue grass and gospel bands. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and raising beagles.



Dalton was preceded in death by his wife, Winnie; son, Michael Shipe and sister, Lillian Gatten. He is survived by sons, Ron Shipe (Kathryn Harper) of Tennessee and Robert Shipe of Texas; daughter, Vicki (Dean) Hoskins of Green; daughter-in-law, Bev Shipe of Green; brother, Don Shipe of Florida; sister, Lorraine Madden of Wyoming; grandchildren, Stephanie Frantz, Brittany (Dave) Volpe, Maia (Lee) Forde, Shara (Steve) Green, Erik Shipe, Nicole (Brian) Karl, Jon Shipe and 20 great grandchildren.



The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to all of the staff of Clear Path Hospice, especially to Denise Carol, Pam and Cheryl, as well as Dr. Michael Wells, for the compassionate care given to Dalton. A special thanks also to deputy Dave Bailey.



Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Greensburg United Methodist Church, 2161 Greensburg Rd.. Green OH 44232. Calling hours will be on Monday, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the church and Tuesday one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Greensburg Cemetery. Donations may be made to Greensburg United Methodist Church. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 12, 2019