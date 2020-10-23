1/1
Dalton Lee Eckel Jr.
1955 - 2020
After a long and courageous battle with Dementia, our beloved Dalton L. Eckel, Jr. ("Skip"), passed away peacefully at home with his loving wife Rachel Rogers Eckel and cherished daughter Megan Eckel by his side on October 17, 2020. Skip was born in Barberton, Ohio on December 19, 1955, to parents Dalton Eckel Sr. and Shirley DeVinney. Graduating from Barberton High School in 1974, Skip went on to earn a Degree in Accounting from Marietta College in 1978. Upon retirement, Skip and Rachel decided to move back to the town where they first met. A place they both could enjoy serenity and peace with the rolling hills and country roads and call home, Ripley, WV. Skip was preceded in death by his parents and son Dalton Matthew Eckel. He is survived by his wife Rachel Eckel, daughter Megan Eckel, brothers Tim Eckel, Tom Eckel, Jack DeMita, sisters Laurie Martucci, Pat Eckel, Uncle Bob and Aunt Joyce DeVinney. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be holding a visitation or funeral. People wishing to honor Skip can make donations to a charity of choice.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Waybright Funeral Home
511 Church St S
Ripley, WV 25271
(304) 372-2881
