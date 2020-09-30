1/1
Damian M. Knox
1992 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Damian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Damian Michael Knox born to Dawn and Larry Knox Jr. November 21, 1992 passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at home with his mom by his side from Muscular Dystrophy. Damian fought this disease for 21 years, always had a smile on his face, he never let it get him down. He loved gaming even though his movement was limited, it didn't stop him. His favorite people to game with were his cousins, Danny III, Gary, and Lil Danny Ray, who all contributed to Damian's care as well along with his good friends, Tyler and Elijah. Damian loved his nieces and nephews whom he enjoyed spending time with his one niece, Heather Dawn, (Damian was her best friend). Preceded in death by his maternal great grandparents, Gladys and Russell Fresh; great great grandmother, Dorothy Bosak; paternal grandparents, Larry Sr. and Penny Knox; cousins, Jordan Ray Dunson and Kelani Marie Taylor. He is survived by his loving parents, Larry Jr. and Dawn Knox; brothers, Kenny Zabel III (Samantha Bowers) and Mathew (Keirsten) Knox, and Jena (like a sister to Damian); grandparent, Vickie and Joseph Franjesh, Daniel and Melinda DeVenture and Judy Knox, great grandparents, Karl and Clara Mace; nieces, Brooklyn, Savannah, McKenna, Heather Dawn, Morgen, Charlotte; nephew, Justin; many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Dana Dye, mother of Kenny Zabel's III children Morgen and Justin, also long time friend Ryan Warren. A heartfelt thank you to Grandpa D who was always there to hang out with Damian whether it be home or hospital, and to his private aid Daris Palm for loving and caring for our son for many years. You are like family to us. And last but not least to Dr. Andrew and Penny Ragon and office staff for your kindness and care for our son. Visitation Thursday, October 1 from 4 to 7 at Adams-Mason, 791 E. Market Street, Akron 330-535-9186.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved