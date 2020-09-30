Damian Michael Knox born to Dawn and Larry Knox Jr. November 21, 1992 passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at home with his mom by his side from Muscular Dystrophy. Damian fought this disease for 21 years, always had a smile on his face, he never let it get him down. He loved gaming even though his movement was limited, it didn't stop him. His favorite people to game with were his cousins, Danny III, Gary, and Lil Danny Ray, who all contributed to Damian's care as well along with his good friends, Tyler and Elijah. Damian loved his nieces and nephews whom he enjoyed spending time with his one niece, Heather Dawn, (Damian was her best friend). Preceded in death by his maternal great grandparents, Gladys and Russell Fresh; great great grandmother, Dorothy Bosak; paternal grandparents, Larry Sr. and Penny Knox; cousins, Jordan Ray Dunson and Kelani Marie Taylor. He is survived by his loving parents, Larry Jr. and Dawn Knox; brothers, Kenny Zabel III (Samantha Bowers) and Mathew (Keirsten) Knox, and Jena (like a sister to Damian); grandparent, Vickie and Joseph Franjesh, Daniel and Melinda DeVenture and Judy Knox, great grandparents, Karl and Clara Mace; nieces, Brooklyn, Savannah, McKenna, Heather Dawn, Morgen, Charlotte; nephew, Justin; many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Dana Dye, mother of Kenny Zabel's III children Morgen and Justin, also long time friend Ryan Warren. A heartfelt thank you to Grandpa D who was always there to hang out with Damian whether it be home or hospital, and to his private aid Daris Palm for loving and caring for our son for many years. You are like family to us. And last but not least to Dr. Andrew and Penny Ragon and office staff for your kindness and care for our son. Visitation Thursday, October 1 from 4 to 7 at Adams-Mason, 791 E. Market Street, Akron 330-535-9186.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store