Ciriello & Carr Funeral Homes
810 Portage Trail
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-7116
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
6:00 PM
Ciriello & Carr Funeral Homes
810 Portage Trail
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
8:00 PM
Ciriello & Carr Funeral Homes
810 Portage Trail
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
Damian St. John


1978 - 2019
Damian St. John Obituary
Damian St. John

Damian St. John, 40, passed away on June 27, 2019 unexpectedly.

Damian was born in Kent, Ohio, the only child of Erick and Margaret St. John (Bill). He attended Kent Roosevelt High School, Youngstown State University, and K.S.U.'s East Liverpool Campus for nursing.

He worked as an STNA and a steelworker and lived most of his adult life between East Liverpool, Youngstown and Cuyahoga Falls.

Damian will best be remembered for his kindness, intelligence, and wit.

He was preceded in death by his father, Erick St. John; paternal grandfather, Stanley Adams; maternal grandparents, Edward and Mary Bill; and an uncle, Gary Cole.

He is survived by a daughter, Aribella; and son, Darian; as well as his mother, Margaret Bill; fiancee, April Cox, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephew and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 8pm, Wednesday July 3rd at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 810 Portage Tr in Cuyahoga Falls, where friends may call 6pm until service time.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 2, 2019
