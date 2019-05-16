Home

Services
Calling hours
Friday, May 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wilkinson Funeral Home
1158 S. Arlington St.
Akron, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Ebenezer Apostolic and Assembly
864 E. Market St.
Akron, OH
View Map
Damon "Frost" Campbell passed away unexpectedly May 12, 2019, due to complications from pneumonia.

He was born March 12, 1975 to Evelyn Campbell and Armstead Land. Damon graduated from Central Hower High School and was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and exceptional barber, artist and comedian.

Damon is survived by his loving mother; wife, Kimberly Campbell; son, Damon Cartel Campbell; his daughter, De'Jiana Campbell; son-in-law, Craig Burnette; his sisters, Frankie Campbell, Carissa (Jeff) Uhmer, Narketta (Darnell) Myles, Roxie Campbell; brothers, Dante Campbell, Joivaughn Campbell; three grandchildren and numerous, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Calling hours will be held Friday, May 17 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Wilkinson Funeral Home, 1158 S. Arlington St., Akron, OH 44306, with the funeral service to be held Saturday, May 18 at 12 p.m. at Ebenezer Apostolic and Assembly, 864 E. Market St., Akron, OH 44305. Interment, Greenlawn Burial Park. To leave a special message for the family, visit www.wilkinsonfuneral.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 16, 2019
