Damon Michael Toth



Damon Michael Toth, 57, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday February 14th, 2019, after a long battle with Autoimmune Autonomic Ganglionopathy (A.A.G.).



Damon is deeply missed by his wife of 36 years, Ruth; son, Corey Toth (Caitlyn Cade and daughter, Sophie Cade); daughter, Chelsea Toth (Matthew Deeken); and his special little ray of sunshine, granddaughter Salem Deeken.



He is also missed greatly by his mother, Lenora Toth; his Dad and mom-in-law, Billy and Irene Sells; stepmom, Claudia Toth; his sisters Mary (Joe) Costa, Angel (Rick) Funke, Nikki (Steve) Samels, and Susan Sells; his special nieces and nephews, Ashley, Savannah, Joshua, Riley, and Olivia; special to his heart, Peyton, Shawna, Eva, Ean, Jenn, Krista and Louie. He is missed by many other beloved family and friends in his life.



Damon was preceded in death by his precious grandparents, Daniel and Margaret Schmidt, and father Joseph Toth.



The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 23rd from 12 to 2 p.m. at Anthony Funeral Home McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, 247 Stow Avenue in Cuyahoga Falls. A Celebration of Life service will be held immediately following at 2 p.m. The family asks that guests wear bright yellow to honor a request Damon had made and as a tribute to his sunny outlook on life. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary