Damon Michael Toth
Damon Michael Toth, 57, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday February 14th, 2019, after a long battle with Autoimmune Autonomic Ganglionopathy (A.A.G.).
The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 23rd from 12 - 2 p.m. at Anthony Funeral Home McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, 247 Stow Avenue in Cuyahoga Falls. A Celebration of Life service will be held immediately following at 2 p.m. The family asks that guests wear bright yellow to honor a request Damon had made and as a tribute to his sunny outlook on life.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 22, 2019