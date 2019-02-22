Home

Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel
247 Stow Avenue
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-1313
Service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel
247 Stow Avenue
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel
247 Stow Avenue
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
Damon Michael Toth

Damon Michael Toth Obituary
Damon Michael Toth

Damon Michael Toth, 57, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday February 14th, 2019, after a long battle with Autoimmune Autonomic Ganglionopathy (A.A.G.).

The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 23rd from 12 - 2 p.m. at Anthony Funeral Home McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, 247 Stow Avenue in Cuyahoga Falls. A Celebration of Life service will be held immediately following at 2 p.m. The family asks that guests wear bright yellow to honor a request Damon had made and as a tribute to his sunny outlook on life.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 22, 2019
