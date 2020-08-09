Dan Tronge, 79, of Kent passed away suddenly Friday, July 31, 2020. Born with his twin brother, Don, on January 16, 1941. Dan and Don often used their twin likeness to cause a bit of light-hearted trouble. Dan married Gloria Gambaccini in 1963; they were married 52 years before Gloria passed in 2016. Dan is also preceded in death by his twin brother, Don and his parents, Donald and Margorie (Dyer) Tronge. He will be deeply missed by his daughter, Wendy (Tom) Holliday; grandsons, Jacob and Joey; son, Doug (Robin) Tronge; grandchildren, Jake, Layne, Hayden and Leah. His unofficial adoptive daughter, Kelly (Gregg) Perkowski and grandchildren, Evan and Keon held a special place in his heart. Early in his career, Dan and his twin brother, owned a Judo school in Kent and volunteered to serve in the United States National Guard during Vietnam. Dan worked at the Portage County Engineers Office and retired from the city of Stow as a zoning inspector. He continued his service after retirement as a Brimfield Township Trustee. Woodworking was a favorite hobby; Dan could often be found building furniture, bookcases, and other gifts in his basement workshop. As a young man, Dan showed Angus cattle throughout the Midwest and east. He continued his love of cattle through volunteer work with the Portage County Steakmakers 4-H club and Portage County Livestock Judging Team. Dan served as a volunteer with 4-H for more than 50 years, earning the Meritorious Service Award and is a member of the State of Ohio 4-H Hall of Fame. Dan also served as a general livestock judge throughout Ohio, Pennsylvania and Indiana County fairs. Dan and Gloria found a new passion in their 40's - ballroom dancing. They were active in the Quad Dance Group, Silver Springs dance class and even started a New Year's Eve Dance, now named for Gloria, with Mike and Marty Sermersheim. While they could waltz, fox trot and rhumba, east coast swing was their favorite. You could see their huge smiles as they glided across the floor. Our family would like to thank The Gables of KentRidge Senior Living Center's leadership, staff and nurses for the wonderful care provided over the past 4 years. The family asks you to continue Dan's legacy of volunteerism and in lieu of flowers volunteer with your local 4-H club or donate to the Portage County Fair - Livestock Building Fund - with checks payable to The Portage Foundation (memo Jr. Fair Improvement Campaign/In Memoriam Dan Tronge) - 138 East Main Street #201 Kent, Ohio 44240. Due to COVID-19 a drive thru visitation has been arranged at the Portage County Randolph Fairgrounds from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 4215 Fairground Rd., Atwater, OH 44201. Bissler & Sons Funeral home are handling the arrangements.







