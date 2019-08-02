|
Dan Vidikan
SEVILLE -- Dan Vidikan, age 48, of Seville, peacefully went Home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at his residence in Seville, following a courageous battle with brain cancer.
Dan was born on January 6, 1971, in Akron, Ohio, to the late John and Maria (Gules) Vidikan and graduated from Green High School with the class of 1989. He then earned his degree in Chemical Engineering from The University of Akron. He married Susan Champer on October 25, 2008, in Columbus, Ohio, and they have been happily married for the last 10 years raising three beautiful daughters together.
He worked as a Project Manager for Kichler Lighting until June 9, 2017, due to his declining health.
Dan had attended Northside Christian Church since 2015, and been a member of the church since 2017. He loved watching the Ohio State Buckeyes, and enjoyed playing a good game of golf. He also enjoyed any family activities. He was a friend to absolutely everyone. There was not a person that he couldn't talk with and enjoy conversation. He has been the very best dad to his little girls. Susan could not have asked for a better husband, or a better match in life. He was an easy going, all around good guy, who is deeply loved, and who will be deeply missed by all. Dan valiantly fought his cancer every day for almost four years and gave his all to his family, and created memories with his wife and daughters which will last a lifetime.
Surviving is his wife, Susan Vidikan of Seville; his three daughters, Gabriella Faith Vidikan, Alexandra Joy Vidikan, and Brianna Hope Vidikan; mother, Maria Vidikan of Seville; brother, Mario (Michelle) Vidikan of Xenia, OH; two brothers-in-law, Jacob Champer of Columbus, OH, and Jonathon (Cayla) Champer of Sunbury, OH; three nieces and two nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, John David Vidikan.
Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 5, 2019, at Northside Christian Church, 7615 Ridge Rd., Wadsworth, with Pastors Robin Hart and Vali Tent officiating. Burial will take place at Poe Cemetery in Medina.
Friends may call from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 4, at Northside Christian Church. Auble-Gillman Funeral Home in Rittman is handling the arrangements. Online registry and expressions of condolence may be made at the funeral home's web site at www.gillmanfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Susan's name for his three daughters' college fund, the National Brain Tumor Society, 55 Chapel Street, Suite 200, Newton, MA 02458, or Northside Christian Church, 7615 Ridge Rd., Wadsworth, OH 44281.
The Vidikan family is grateful to the Cleveland Clinic staff in Cleveland, Strongsville, Medina, and their Hospice unit for the love and kindness which they displayed towards Dan and the entire family.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 2, 2019