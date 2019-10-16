Home

Cox McNulty Funeral Home
1376 High Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
330-335-3311
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Upper Deck Bar & Grill
357 W Turkeyfoot Lake Rd
Akron, OH
Dan W. Boyd

Dan W. Boyd Obituary
Dan W. Boyd, age 72, passed away peacefully at his home on October 14, 2019. He was a longtime resident of the Portage Lakes area. Preceded in death by parents, Bill and Hazel Boyd. Survived by daughters, Kindra (Daniel) Caulder, Jill (George) Johnston and Karen (Bobby) Earnsberger; a host of grandchildren; and brother, Craig (Ellen) Boyd. At his request cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be Friday, October 18, 2019 from 5 - 7 p.m. at the Upper Deck Bar & Grill, 357 W Turkeyfoot Lake Rd, Akron, OH 44319.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 16, 2019
