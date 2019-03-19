Dan Wurzbacher



Dan Wurzbacher, 81, entered into glory March 16, 2019. He was born December 7, 1937 in Stow, Ohio, the son of the late Ralph and Agnes Wurzbacher.



He served his country in the U.S. Army, and later retired from Ohio Edison after almost 40 years of service. He was also a member of Fairlawn Lutheran Church. Dan will always be remembered as a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends at home in Peninsula and at Chautauqua Lake.



In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his brother, Wayne. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Jean; daughters, Linda (Rick) Weyandt, and Marjorie (Michael) Carrino; grandchildren, Ross and Sam Weyandt, and Gabrielle and Nicholas Carrino; brother, Jerry Wurzbacher and his sister, Jeanne (Ron) Wilkinson.



The family will receive friends 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday March 20, 2019 at Fairlawn Lutheran Church, (3415 W Market Street Fairlawn, Ohio 44333), where a memorial service will immediately follow at 11 a.m. Pastor Jim Gau will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church and/or Kindred Hospice, (4401 Rockside Road Suite 214 Independence, Ohio 44131). Arrangements entrusted to



Adams Mason Funeral Home and Crematory, (330) 535-9186 Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary