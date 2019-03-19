Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Resources
More Obituaries for Dan Wurzbacher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dan Wurzbacher

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dan Wurzbacher

Dan Wurzbacher, 81, entered into glory March 16, 2019. He was born December 7, 1937 in Stow, Ohio, the son of the late Ralph and Agnes Wurzbacher.

He served his country in the U.S. Army, and later retired from Ohio Edison after almost 40 years of service. He was also a member of Fairlawn Lutheran Church. Dan will always be remembered as a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends at home in Peninsula and at Chautauqua Lake.

In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his brother, Wayne. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Jean; daughters, Linda (Rick) Weyandt, and Marjorie (Michael) Carrino; grandchildren, Ross and Sam Weyandt, and Gabrielle and Nicholas Carrino; brother, Jerry Wurzbacher and his sister, Jeanne (Ron) Wilkinson.

The family will receive friends 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday March 20, 2019 at Fairlawn Lutheran Church, (3415 W Market Street Fairlawn, Ohio 44333), where a memorial service will immediately follow at 11 a.m. Pastor Jim Gau will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church and/or Kindred Hospice, (4401 Rockside Road Suite 214 Independence, Ohio 44131). Arrangements entrusted to

Adams Mason Funeral Home and Crematory, (330) 535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now