Danica Maricic



Danica Maricic passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the age of 83. Danica was born in Gracac, Croatia on August 18, 1935 to Mico and Mara Maricic and was the youngest of six children.



Danica will be remembered as a loving mother by her son, Milorad and daughter, Milena. Always young at heart, Danica also had a passion for knitting and was well-known for her quick wit, her calm, compassionate spirit, and love for telephone calls with family and friends. During those calls, Danica always offered great advice that her loved ones will hold on to dearly in her memory.



Danica was preceded in death by both parents; and brothers, Nikola, Ilija, Sava, Dusan and Ivo Maricic. She is survived by her daughter, Milena (Mirsad) Nanic; son, Milorad Manojlovic; granddaughters, Mirela and Sanela Nanic; and many friends.



A special thank you to the staff and nurses at Continuing Healthcare Services in Cuyahoga Falls and Crossroads Hospice for their caring service.



Funeral service will be held (TODAY), Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 12 p.m. at St. Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church, 2552 Pickle Rd., Akron, Ohio 44312 where Danica will lie in state and friends may call from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. Interment immediately following at Lakewood Cemetery. Flowers and donations may be sent to the church. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron) Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 9, 2019