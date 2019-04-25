Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Daniel A. Appleton

Daniel A. Appleton Obituary
Daniel A.

Appleton

MUNROE FALLS -- Daniel A. Appleton, 63, passed away April 23, 2019 at home.

Daniel was born in Holyoke, Mass. Before moving to Munroe Falls in 2006, he was a 1974 graduate of Mogadore High School and then served in the U.S. Navy until 1981. After his military service, Daniel moved to Houston, Texas where he lived for 25 years.

Preceded in death by his father, Harry and youngest brother, Darrell, he is survived by his mother, Edna; brothers, David and Darvin (Arvella); many nieces and nephews; aunts,

Doris Trowbridge and JoAnn Ames; uncle,

Richard Galvin; and many loving cousins.

Pastor John DeMund will conduct the funeral service Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Northampton Bible Church, 333 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, and where friends may call from 10 a.m. until service time. Burial Northlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kidney Foundation of Ohio, 2831 Prospect Ave. E, Cleveland, Ohio 44115.

(REDMON, STOW 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 25, 2019
