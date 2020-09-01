1/1
Daniel A. Trowbridge
{ "" }
STOW -- Daniel A. Trowbridge, 60, of Stow, died August 29, 2020. Born in Akron, he received both his bachelor's and master's degrees in Civil Engineering from the University of Akron. Dan taught himself computer programming and worked on contracts to NASA's Glenn (formerly Lewis) Research Center as an aerospace engineer for the majority of his career. He loved his work. He was a member of Stow Alliance Fellowship, where he served as an elder and teacher. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Megan; son, Peter Trowbridge of Akron; daughters, April (Logan) Brisbin of Spring Hill, TN, Tera Trowbridge of Akron, and Karen Trowbridge of Stow; parents, Glenn and Ann Trowbridge; brothers, Mark (Peggy) of Stow, David (Deborah) of Bellefonte, PA, and Steve (Valerie) of Stow. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, 12 noon, at Stow Alliance Fellowship, 4460 Stow Road, Stow, where friends may call from 10 a.m. until service time. Masks required. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to Stow Alliance Fellowship. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 1, 2020.
1 entry
September 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
