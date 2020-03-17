Home

Daniel A. Wowra, age 67, passed away March 13, 2020, surrounded by family, after a long illness. Dan was born on January 28, 1953 in Barberton, Ohio. He was a 1972 graduate of Norton High School. He was a truck driver and owner operator for 40 years, hauling tankers and hazardous material. He enjoyed cars, trucks, motorcycles, grilling, and working in the garage with his grandson, Nolan. Dan was preceded in death by his father and step-mother, Dr. Arthur B. and Bernice Wowra; and mother, Edith Feightner. Surviving are his wife of 45 years, Sandy (nee: Metz); children, Kristi (James) Coffield, Shelly Wowra, and Danny (Mary) Wowra; 9 grandchildren, KayLynne, Cody, Nolan, Emma, Gracie, Paisley, Charlotte, Maddie and Bella; 6 great-grandchildren; brother, Denny (Tara) Wowra of Illinois; sisters, Denise Engle of North Carolina and Cindy Momchilov of Arkansas; good friends, Gary Meekins, Gene Williams, and Rob Kleibscheidel. The family would like to thank Summa Hospice, especially nurses, Renee and Denise, and our daughter, Kristi for her help these last few months. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 17, 2020
