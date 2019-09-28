Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Daniel Alan Hagan


1965 - 2019
Daniel "Dan" Alan Hagan Daniel Alan Hagan, "Dan", age 54, of Akron, Ohio, passed away in his sleep on September 24, 2019 at his home. He was born on July 14, 1965 in Akron, the son of the late Robert Michael and Wilma Jane (nee Sturgeon) Hagan. Dan was a member of the Bricklayers Union #7 in Akron. Danny was most proud that he helped in the construction of Canal Park. Survivors include his siblings, Mary (Dale) Stover, Tim (Patty) Hagan, Pat (Nancy) Hagan and Brian Hagan; several nieces and nephews, cousins and friends mourn his loss. There will be a visitation at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM. Following visitation, Dan will be cremated and his cremated remains will be buried in Holy Cross Cemetery, Akron, Ohio. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019
