Daniel B. Cavanaugh, age 91, passed away on September 17, 2020. He was born on February 14, 1929 in Kent, Ohio to the late Charles and Clara. Dan served in the U.S. Navy and attended Ohio State University. Dan took over his father's landscape business which later Dan's five sons developed it into a successful construction company which is now run by fourth generation grandson. They landscaped homes and businesses and later building parks and golf courses. Dan loved playing bridge and polka dancing. Preceded in death by his brother, Gene, he is survived by five loving sons, Mike (Cathy), Tom (Barb), Dave (Toni), Tim (Angela) and Jim (Terri); 13 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren and lady friend, Gloria Katz. Private family services will take place.