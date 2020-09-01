1/1
Daniel Blackwood
"Arlester" Daniel Blackwood "Arlester", our beloved brother, nephew and cousin, slipped away on August 22, 2020 after an extended illness. Daniel was born to the late Betsy B. and Eugene Blackwood. He was a lifetime resident of Akron and served his country proudly in the U.S. Army. He also worked for NTTA, and did security for many years. Daniel leaves to mourn sister, Valerie (John) Baker Jones; brother, Eugene W. Blackwood; niece, Juanaquee L. Jones; nephew, John Quincy Jones Jr.; and a host of other relatives and friends. Cremation has taken place. Family wishes to acknowledge with deep appreciation the many comforting messages and prayers.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sommerville Funeral Home
1695 Diagonal Rd
Akron, OH 44320
330-836-2725
