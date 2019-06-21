|
|
Daniel Carl
Brogan
WADSWORTH -- Daniel Carl Brogan, 71, of Wadsworth, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on June 17, 2019.
Dan was born January 4, 1948 in Wadsworth, Ohio to the late Russ and Sarah Brogan. Dan owned and operated his own business, Brogan Excavating Company for over 25 years. He enjoyed boating, fishing, camping, gardening and he especially liked to spend time with his grandchildren.
Dan is survived by his wife of 48 years, Gloria (King) Brogan; daughters, Tracey (Dave) Martin, Sally (James) Brogan, Patty (Andrew) Bertwell; brothers, Pete and Jim; sister, Susie Brogan; grandchildren, Zach, Jaret, Hayley, Charlie, Kirstyn, Lyvia, Briana, Camryn, Addy and Ally. He also leaves behind his loving dog, Dusty.
Family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019 at the Hilliard Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth, Ohio. Funeral services will be conducted 10 a.m. Tuesday with Deacon Roger Klaas officiating. To help defray funeral expenses the family requests, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hilliard Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth, Ohio 44281.
Hilliard Rospert
330-334-1501 www.hilliardrospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from June 21 to June 23, 2019