Daniel Charles "Dan" Buchanan
1944 - 2020
Daniel Buchanan passed away on November 4, 2020 at the age of 76. Born in Battle Creek, Michigan on June 10, 1944, he was the son of Archie and Kathryn Buchanan, both deceased. Dan served in the Navy on the USS Brinkley Bass as an Electronics Technician. He retired from Americhem in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio with 30+ years of service. Dan enjoyed watching all his grandkids play softball, basketball, track, baseball and football. He was an avid reader and loved working crossword puzzles and watching the Cleveland Indians and Ohio State football. Dan is survived by his beloved wife, Pat, who he has been together with for 42 wonderful years (35 years married); son, William (Akiko); daughters, Michelle (Rick) Hutcherson and Kathy (Tim) Zwick; grandchildren, Jacob, Joshua, Olivia, Grace (Adam), Jason, Trent and Elaina; brother, William Buchanan; sister, Pam (Larry) Kirk; and many nieces, nephews, grandnephews and grandniece. Family and friends will be received Wednesday, November 11th, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312. Masks and social distancing protocols will be followed. Military committal will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, November 12th at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Road, Seville, Ohio 44273. Please meet at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home by 9 a.m. on Thursday if you wish to join the funeral procession. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com





Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
NOV
12
Committal
10:00 AM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
(330) 733-6271
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 7, 2020
Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time.
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
